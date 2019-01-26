Teenage boy wounded in Miami's Little Haiti shooting, police say

This Google Maps image shows the interstection where a teenage boy was shot Friday in Miami's Little Haiti.

LITTLE HAITI, Fla. - Detectives were investigating a shooting that left a teenager wounded Friday in Miami's Little Haiti.

Miami Police Department officers responded to the area of Northwest First Avenue and 61st Street near Miami Edison Senior High School and the iTech - Miami's Mega Technology Magnet High School.

Officer Michael Vega said the teenage boy was conscious when officers arrived.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel took the teenager to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

