MIAMI - A person was stabbed with a machete Friday during a rental dispute in Miami, police said.

The incident happened at a home on Northwest 40th Street.

Miami police said a tenant used a machete to stab the landlord twice during an argument.

Paramedics arrived and found the wounded victim in the street.

Police said the tenant was detained.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.