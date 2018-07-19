Thief gets away with $1,000 in cash during pharmacy burglary in Miami

MIAMI - A burglar got away with $1,000 in cash after breaking into a pharmacy in Miami, authorities said.

The burglary was reported May 4 at Farmacia 22-24, located at 1256 West Flagler St.

According to detectives, a man was captured on surveillance video looking through the front door and into the pharmacy.

He then pulled on the door in an attempt to open it.

Police said the man left, but returned several minutes later and got into the pharmacy by shattering a bathroom window.

Once inside, he stole the store's cash register, which contained $1,000, police said.

Anyone with information about the burglar's identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



