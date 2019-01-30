Thief snatches $100 bill from man in line to purchase hot dog in Miami

MIAMI - Miami police released surveillance video Wednesday of a man believed to be involved in a robbery that occurred in November.

The robbery was reported shortly before 11 a.m. Nov. 21 near the intersection of Northwest 13th Avenue and 36th Street.

According to police, the victim was in line to buy a hot dog and was holding a $100 bill behind his back.

Police said the robber walked past him, turned around and snatched the cash from the victim's hands.

Authorities said the thief then ran into a Blood Bank parking lot, got into a white Chrysler 200 with dark-tinted windows and drove away.

A witness chased after the robber and told police the last two digits of the car's license plate were possibly 46.

Anyone with further information about the robbery is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.