Tourist fails to explain erratic behavior during Miami Heat game

MIAMI - Just as warm and friendly as he appeared to be during Wednesday's night Miami Heat game, 23-year-old Adrain Mato had nothing to say on Thursday as he bonded out of jail.

Mato refused to explain what caused his erratic behavior at the AmericanAirlines Arena.

A video shows Mato losing it on fans. Then it shows him attacking the police officers who were arresting him when they fell down several rows of seats.

Prosecutors charged him with battery on law enforcement and resisting arrest with violence, disorderly conduct and disorderly intoxication.

During his court appearance, Mato told Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Renatha S. Francis that he was visiting Miami from Wednesday to Sunday.

