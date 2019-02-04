Tourists accused of trying to smuggle drugs aboard cruise ship at Port Miami

Peter Melendez (left) and Robert Koehler are accused of trying to smuggle drugs onto a cruise ship in Port Miami.

MIAMI - Two tourists from Washington, D.C., were arrested Sunday on accusations they tried to smuggle drugs onto a cruise ship at Port Miami, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, a Homeland Security special agent intercepted emails from Peter Melendez, 35, who is a government contractor, and Robert Koehler, 27, discussing their strategy to smuggle the drugs onto the ship and distribute the drugs to people once they were on board.

Police said the emails were intercepted through Melendez's government-issued computer.

According to the arrest report, a K-9 was doing a routine check of passengers when it alerted its handler to the luggage of both suspects.

Police said numerous drugs were found inside the men's luggage, including suspected MDMA, ketamine, Viagra, Adderall and GHB.

Both men were arrested on charges of illegal drug trafficking. Melendez faces an additional charge of conspiracy to traffic MDMA.

