Tow yard claims riders attempted to break in to retrieve impounded bikes, ATVs

MIAMI - A Miami tow yard claims ATV and motorcycles owners attempted to break in to the facility to take vehicles that were impounded during "Wheels Up, Guns Down" rideouts.

About a dozen impounded vehicles were taken to Midtown towing beginning on Sunday. More were brought to the tow yard after yesterday's ride-outs that caused havoc on South Florida roadways.

A Midtown tow yard employee said riders jumped a fence in their attempt to break in, but were unable to get inside the building.

Miami-Dade police reported 74 ATV's and motorcycles were confiscated as of 10:30 p.m. on Monday, while 20 were taken in by the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The vehicles that were impounded were not street legal, according to police.

Tow truck drivers worked up to 16 hours on Monday picking up confiscated dirt bikes and ATV's.

Only after police check out each vehicle will they be released back to their owners.

Once released, owners will have 35 days to claim their vehicles by bringing a proper title to the tow yards and pay a fine.

Local 10 News reporter Carlos Suarez was at Melina's tow yard at Northeast Seventh Avenue and 21st Terrace Tuesday morning as only only one man came to pick up his bike. Employees said most of the vehicles had been unclaimed.

Authorities said a good portion of the confiscated ATVs and dirt bikes had been reported stolen.

Dozens of arrests were also made after the riders took to South Florida streets around 2 p.m. on Monday.

Some of those who were arrested appeared in bond court Tuesday morning.

Many of the suspects were from out of town and came down to South Florida just to take part in the illegal rideout, including Arnold Dow, of Baltimore, who faces multiple charges, including reckless driving and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Dow had scratches on his hand from the rideout and another man, who was injured during the ride in Broward County, appeared in court in a wheelchair.

Authorities said a 14-year-old girl was also seriously hurt after the ATV she was riding crashed into a car at Northwest 58th Street and Northwest 12th Avenue Monday afternoon in Miami.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.