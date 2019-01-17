Tractor-trailer becomes wedged under overpass of I-395 Expressway

MIAMI - A tractor-trailer became wedged under the overpass of the eastbound lanes of the I-395 Expressway, according to Miami Fire Rescue.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to Northwest Third Avenue and 14th Street before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials said the tractor-trailer was found wedged under the highway and the driver safely out of the truck, speaking with Miami police.

The driver was clearing the expressway overpass when the trailer snagged the outer wall of the highway, the driver told authorities. Officials said the driver quickly got out of the truck and contacted his supervisor.

The driver was evaluated by paramedics, who determined no medical attention was required, officials said.

The Department of Transportation was notified to assess the damage and assist with the removal of the tractor-trailer, according to Miami Fire Rescue.

