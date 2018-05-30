Trayvon Martin's parents preview JAY-Z's 'Rest in Power' series

OVERTOWN, Fla. - Trayvon Martin lived with his mother in Miami Gardens. The 17-year-old student was visiting his father in Sanford when George Zimmerman shot him in 2012. His death sparked the Black Lives Matter movement and prompted his grieving parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, to turn to activism.

Trayvon's parents were at the historic Lyric Theater in Miami's Overtown neighborhood Wednesday. They were there for a private screening of the first episode of "Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story," a 6-part documentary series.

"It’s 2,285 days since the death of Trayvon and now we are here at this point," Tracy Martin said. "It just shows the magnitude of what his death meant to us."

Shawn Corey Carter, better known as rapper JAY-Z, teamed up with Paramount Network for the series, which is based on the book Trayvon's parents co-wrote, "Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin."

Chachi Senior, Michael Gasparro, Jenner Furst, Julia Willoughby Nason and Nick Sandow were also involved in the series, which will be released later this summer and will be available next month at the American Black Film Festival on Miami Beach.

