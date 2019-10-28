Trial begins for 2 men charged in kidnapping, murder scheme

MIAMI - A trial is underway for two men charged in a gruesome and tragic slaying.

Prosecutors allege the defendants helped a former supermarket chain owner pull off the kidnapping, torture and death of his wife's lover.

Now a jury will decide the fate of Roberto Isaac and Alexis Villa Perdomo, charged in the death of Camilo Salazar in 2011.

"Camilo is so burned and so beaten that he's nearly recognizable," prosecutor Justin Funck said during Monday's proceedings. "They beat him over and over, fracturing his skull in multiple places, breaking his jaw, slitting his throat from ear to ear and ultimately setting his penis on fire."

Salazar's remains were found along a desolate dirt road in Northwest Miami-Dade County.

His hands had been bound behind his back.

The case went cold for several years, until the 2018 arrests of Isaac and Villa Perdomo, and Manuel Marin, a co-founder of the Presidente supermarket chain, and alleged ringleader.

A fourth suspect, Ariel Gandulla, is the state's key witness.

Defense attorneys took issue with why it took seven years for police to crack the case.

"Not one piece of evidence leads back to Mr. Isaac. Not one," defense attorney Michael Walsh said.

"My client, Alexis Villa Perdomo, is a perfect example of someone getting pulled into something that he had nothing to do with," added defense attorney Ted Mastos.

Despite the tough and disturbing testimony, Salazar's family is sitting through the trial.

"Justice is seeing the parties who did this get convicted," said Carlos Salazar, Camilo's uncle.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.