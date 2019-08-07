Truck winds up partially over guardrail on I-395

The front left wheel of this truck wound up hanging over the guardrail on Interstate 395 in Miami.

MIAMI - A semi-truck crashed and ended up partially over the guardrail Wednesday morning on Interstate 395.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-395 at Northeast Second Avenue, just before the MacArthur Causeway.

A view from Sky 10 showed the front left wheel of the truck's cab hanging over the guardrail.

The truck was not carrying a trailer at the time of the crash.

Although no injuries were reported, the truck was blocking the far left lane of traffic.

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately known.

