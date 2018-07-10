TSA catches python smuggling attempt through MIA

MIAMI - TSA agents never know what may come up during a security sweep at Miami International Airport these days.

Thankfully, the "Danger of the Day" did not pose any real risk to those traveling in the friendly skies, although you never know.

Monday afternoon, agents at MIA intercepted a live python that someone attempted to conceal within a computer hard drive.

The snake was identified as either a Ball or Royal python, both of which are invasive species in South Florida and cause major damage to the ecosystem.

TSA spokeswoman Sari Koshetz said the passenger was traveling to Barbados, but he was not permitted to get on the flight.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service took possession of the snake and the passenger will be fined, Koshetz said.

