Uber driver robbed at gunpoint in Miami

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for the culprit who robbed an Uber driver at gunpoint earlier this month.

The armed robbery was reported just before 4 p.m. July 12 in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and 80th Street.

According to Miami police, the victim was parked at the intersection when a man who he believed was a customer opened the rear passenger side door of his vehicle and sat inside.

"I am off. I'm not in service," the victim said he told the man.

Authorities said the robber then pulled out a handgun and warned the victim not to turn around and look at him while demanding all of the victim's possessions.

Police said the victim handed the thief his two cellphones.

The robber then got out of the car and fled north on Biscayne Boulevard, police said.

The victim wasn't injured during the incident.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Miami Police Department's Robbery Unit at 305-603-6370. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

