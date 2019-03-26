Ultra Music Festival schedule: Friday

The Ultra Music Festival stage in 2016. Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images

VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. - The three-day Ultra Music Festival at Miami's Virginia Key begins Friday.

The festival hosts about 50 sets from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. There are six stages: A main stage, an arena and four stages on the Resistance Island area

Here is the schedule:

2 p.m.

Main stage: DJ Soda

Live arena: Afrobeta

Resistance Island - Carl Cox Mega Structure: Chip E

Resistance Island - Reflector: Yousef

Resistance Island - Arrival: Christian Smith

2:55 p.m.

Main stage: Dzeko

3 p.m.

Live arena: Sam Feldt

Resistance Island - Oasis: Cats on Bricks

3:30 p.m.

Resistance Island - Carl Cox Mega Structure: Jon Rundell

Resistance Island - Arrival: James Zabiela

3:55 p.m.

Main stage: Colonel Sanders

4 p.m.

Main stage: Nora en Pure

Resistance Island - Reflector: Eric Morillo

Resistance Island - Oasis: Wags

4:20 p.m.

Live arena: Frank Walker

5 p.m.

Resistance Island - Arrival: Stefano Noferini

Resistance Island - Oasis: Josh Newsham

5:05 p.m.

Main stage: Matoma

Resistance Island - Carl Cox Mega Structure: Art Department

5:40 p.m.

Live arena: Sophie

6 p.m.

Resistance Island - Reflector: Andrea Oliva

Resistance Island - Oasis: Sizemore |Spewki

6:10 p.m.

Main stage: Fedde Le Grand

6:30 p.m.

Resistance Island - Carl Cox Mega Structure: Nic Fanciulli

Resistance Island - Arrival: Marco Bailey

7 p.m.

Live arena: Tom Morello

Resistance Island - Oasis: Moksha Sunset Drum

7:45 p.m.

Main stage: Nicky Romero

8 p.m.

Resistance Island - Carl Cox Mega Structure: Loco Dice

Resistance Island - Reflector: Ilario Alicante

Resistance Island - Arrival: Coyu

Resistance Island - Oasis: Dabura

8:30 p.m.

Live arena: Louis The Child

9 p.m.

Resistance Island - Oasis: Soul Goodman

9:20 p.m.

Main stage: Alesso

9:30 p.m.

Resistance Island - Arrival: Luigi Madonna

10 p.m.

Live arena: Odesza

Resistance Island - Carl Cox Mega Structure: Adam Beyer | Cirez D

Resistance Island - Reflector: Sven Vath

Resistance Island - Oasis: The Sloppy 5th's

10:55 p.m.

Main stage: Tiesto

11 p.m.

Resistance Island - Arrival: Enrico Sangiuliano

Resistance Island - Oasis: Ella Romand

11:30 p.m.

Live arena: Galantis

12 a.m.

Resistance Island - Carl Cox Mega Structure: Carl Cox

Resistance Island - Reflector: Black Coffee

Resistance Island - Oasis: Bill Kelly

12:30 a.m.

Main stage: Marshmello

Resistance Island - Arrival: Alan Fizpatrick

1 a.m.

Live arena: Infected Mushroom

Resistance Island - Oasis: Los De La Vega

