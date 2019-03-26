Ultra Music Festival schedule: Friday

VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. - The three-day Ultra Music Festival at Miami's Virginia Key begins Friday.
The festival hosts about 50 sets from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. There are six stages: A main stage, an arena and four stages on the Resistance Island area
Here is the schedule:
2 p.m.
Main stage: DJ Soda
Live arena: Afrobeta
Resistance Island - Carl Cox Mega Structure: Chip E
Resistance Island - Reflector: Yousef
Resistance Island - Arrival: Christian Smith
2:55 p.m.
Main stage: Dzeko
3 p.m.
Live arena: Sam Feldt
Resistance Island - Oasis: Cats on Bricks
3:30 p.m.
Resistance Island - Carl Cox Mega Structure: Jon Rundell
Resistance Island - Arrival: James Zabiela
3:55 p.m.
Main stage: Colonel Sanders
4 p.m.
Main stage: Nora en Pure
Resistance Island - Reflector: Eric Morillo
Resistance Island - Oasis: Wags
4:20 p.m.
Live arena: Frank Walker
5 p.m.
Resistance Island - Arrival: Stefano Noferini
Resistance Island - Oasis: Josh Newsham
5:05 p.m.
Main stage: Matoma
Resistance Island - Carl Cox Mega Structure: Art Department
5:40 p.m.
Live arena: Sophie
6 p.m.
Resistance Island - Reflector: Andrea Oliva
Resistance Island - Oasis: Sizemore |Spewki
6:10 p.m.
Main stage: Fedde Le Grand
6:30 p.m.
Resistance Island - Carl Cox Mega Structure: Nic Fanciulli
Resistance Island - Arrival: Marco Bailey
7 p.m.
Live arena: Tom Morello
Resistance Island - Oasis: Moksha Sunset Drum
7:45 p.m.
Main stage: Nicky Romero
8 p.m.
Resistance Island - Carl Cox Mega Structure: Loco Dice
Resistance Island - Reflector: Ilario Alicante
Resistance Island - Arrival: Coyu
Resistance Island - Oasis: Dabura
8:30 p.m.
Live arena: Louis The Child
9 p.m.
Resistance Island - Oasis: Soul Goodman
9:20 p.m.
Main stage: Alesso
9:30 p.m.
Resistance Island - Arrival: Luigi Madonna
10 p.m.
Live arena: Odesza
Resistance Island - Carl Cox Mega Structure: Adam Beyer | Cirez D
Resistance Island - Reflector: Sven Vath
Resistance Island - Oasis: The Sloppy 5th's
10:55 p.m.
Main stage: Tiesto
11 p.m.
Resistance Island - Arrival: Enrico Sangiuliano
Resistance Island - Oasis: Ella Romand
11:30 p.m.
Live arena: Galantis
12 a.m.
Resistance Island - Carl Cox Mega Structure: Carl Cox
Resistance Island - Reflector: Black Coffee
Resistance Island - Oasis: Bill Kelly
12:30 a.m.
Main stage: Marshmello
Resistance Island - Arrival: Alan Fizpatrick
1 a.m.
Live arena: Infected Mushroom
Resistance Island - Oasis: Los De La Vega
