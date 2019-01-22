Video shows armed man threatening black teens, using racial slur

MIAMI - A man was arrested Monday after he was was caught on camera threatening a group of black teenagers with a gun in Miami's Brickell neighborhood.

Police did not identify the man late Monday.

A video posted to social media shows the group of teenagers on bicycles arguing with a woman along the Brickell Avenue Bridge. In it, the woman claims one of the boys ran over her foot with his bike and a screaming match ensues.

"Don't touch me, you bunch of thugs," the woman says as she walks away from the group. The teens shout obscenities back at her. The woman is then joined an armed white man, who confronts the teens.

The man screams obscenities and racial slurs at the teens, telling them to leave.

"You're going to be on the news," one of the boys says to them.

The confrontation took place around 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to Dream Defenders Action, the group that posted the video on social media. The group said the teens were protesting the redevelopment of the Liberty Square public housing complex.

In another video shot before the confrontation, one teen, held a sign that read, "Save Liberty Square."

That video shows the woman pleading with the teens who were blocking the road. "I have kids I need to pick up. This isn't funny. Please move your bikes," she says in the video.

Keon Hardemon, a Miami city commissioner, suggested man should be charged with a hate crime.

"Assault with a deadly weapon and calling them n-----s sounds like a hate crime to me. ... He is not a hero. He will kill someone next time if he isn’t arrested," Hardemon said on Instagram.

