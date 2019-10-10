Video shows woman pulled out of car during Miami carjacking

MIAMI - A vicious carjacking at a Miami gas station led to the arrest of two men, while a third suspect remains at large.

The incident occurred Sept. 19 at the Pro Energy station located at 7055 North Miami Avenue.

Surveillance video shows a woman pulling up to get gas for her vehicle. Shortly after, one of suspects, Darrell Burns, yells for her to get out of the car. When she refuses, Burns grabs the victim by the shoulders and forces her out of the vehicle.

As Burns gets into the driver's seat, another suspect, Jeremiah Moore, jumps into the car with a third man as they attempt to flee the scene. However, the hose was still attached to the car before the men drive away.

All three men were identified as being regulars at the gas station.

Moore was taken into custody by police on the same day as the crime, but Burns wasn't apprehended until Wednesday. Burns admitted to the taking part the crime.

Burns and Moore are being held without bond while police search for the third suspect.

Anyone with information on the missing suspect is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

