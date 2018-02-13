Vigil held for Barry University student fatally shot in Miami

MIAMI - Friends and classmates attended a vigil Monday night in Naples to mourn the loss of a Barry University student who was shot to death in Miami.

Police said Priscilla Torres, 19, was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound early Saturday near Northwest 29th Avenue and Northwest 12th Street.

She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where she died.

Police said Torres had been reported missing later that day.

According to Miami Shores police spokesman David Golt, Torres had texted a friend shortly before 4:30 a.m. that she was on her way back to her dormitory in Miami Shores.

She never arrived.

Police said the vehicle in which Torres was last seen, a white Nissan Sentra with Florida tag HZBU86, has not been found.

A motive for the shooting is unknown.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

