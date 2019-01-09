Volunteer bitten by orangutan at Jungle Island

MIAMI - An experienced volunteer at Jungle Island was injured by an orangutan Wednesday afternoon, Jungle Island spokeswoman Rachel Pinzur said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll confirmed that the victim was bitten by the animal and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

According to Pinzur, the incident occurred around 3 p.m.

"The internal emergency response team at Jungle Island and primate keepers were swift to respond to the aid of the volunteer who has been transported to the hospital," Pinzur said in an email.

Local 10 News reporter Christian De La Rosa was told that the victim is a woman who has worked in the park's orangutan enrichment program for several years.

Pinzur said the injury was non-life-threatening.

"We're very happy that it was a non-life-threatening injury and we will be looking at everything that happened to learn from it if we can," Jungle Island Managing Director Christopher Gould said.

No other details were immediately released.



