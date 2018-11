MIAMI - A missing paddleboarder was found safe after crews spent nearly an hour searching the waters off the Rickenbacker Causeway in Miami.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the call of a woman who left the area at Hobie Beach around 11:30 a.m.

The woman was found safe on the land, although no other details were released.

Sky 10 was overhead when officials were looking at a paddleboard that had washed up on the beach.

