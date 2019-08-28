We love ourselves! Miami named one of the vainest cities in U.S.

MIAMI - Where's Carly Simon when you need her? Time for most of us to turn on the ol' turntable and fire up "You're So Vain" while looking at ourselves in the mirror.

In the most believeable news ever to hit South Florida, Miami was named one of the vainest cities in America.

C'mon, don't act like you're surprised.

A new study by Quality Logos Products ranked the Vainest Cities in the U.S. and the Magic City came in at No. 4 overall.

The high marks stem from the fact that Miami residents spend 36.9 minutes each day on personal care, which, to be honest, seems a tad low.

New York, Phoenix and Charlotte... yes, Charlotte... round out the top three vainest cities.

All the fixation on our personal appearance does come with advantages as Miami was the city named least likely for people to pick their noses. So we've got that going for us.

VAINEST CITIES IN AMERICA

New York Phoenix Charlotte MIAMI Philadelphia Atlanta Nashville Las Vegas Los Angeles Cleveland

