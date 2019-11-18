We're li'l devils! Miami named among 'Most Sinful Cities in America'

MIAMI - Some stories you can just see coming right down Flagler Street.

Miami, a.k.a., The Magic City, was named one of the most sinful cities in all of America.

(C'mon! At least pretend to clutch your pearls in pretend shock!)

In rankings to determine the wickedest places in the U.S. based on anger, hatred, jealousy, excesses, vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness... Miami ranked ninth overall.

And, of course, being the petty Miami residents we are, we're totally going to put down the eight cities that ranked above us.

WalletHub's rankings studied the evil deeds of 180 cities to determine the order. Data included violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking to adult entertainment establishments per capita.

Broken down by category, Miami fared best (or worst) in the Laziness (No. 4) and Jealousy (No. 7) rankings. In a mild shocker, Miami ranked just 135th in the Excesses & Vices category.

At No. 40 overall, Fort Lauderdale was the most sinful city in Broward.

MOST SINFUL CITIES IN THE U.S. :

1. Las Vegas

2. Los Angeles

3. St. Louis

4. Houston

5. Atlanta

6. Philadelphia

7. Chicago

8. New York City

9. MIAMI

10. Orlando

33. Tampa

40. FORT LAUDERDALE

50. Jacksonville

93. Tallahassee

102. HIALEAH

127. PEMBROKE PINES

169. Cape Coral

178. Port St. Lucie

