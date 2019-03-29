Wet cement showers vehicles in Miami apartment building parking lot

MIAMI - Residents living in a Miami high-rise building woke up Friday morning to find their cars covered in cement.

For the better part of the morning, construction workers were washing each and every vehicle by hand.

But residents who spoke with Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos said they are still worried their vehicles may be damaged.

Cellphone video shows the thick concrete covering cars, scooters and bikes in the parking lot of the 22 Biscayne Bay Apartments following Thursday night's rainstorm.

The concrete fell from another high-rise building nearby that is still under construction.

A manager of the construction company, Moriarty Construction, which had workers pressure cleaning and washing each vehicle by hand, said they will provide a full detail to any unsatisfied residents.

But residents said it is preparation and safety crews need to focus on for the protection of people living nearby the construction site.

"I understand the environment is something that you don't have control over, but the safety issues and the OSHA regulations that need to be in place really need to be enforced because, as you can tell, it's impacted this entire car park," one resident said.

The construction company manager said they will also provide residents with car covers so that this doesn't happen in the future.

He said that is the only preventive measure they can take in the case of unpredictable high winds and rain.

