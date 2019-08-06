Wet concrete falls from building on Uber driver's car in Miami

MIAMI - Lexi Gaddy and her mother, Julie Crawford, went on an Uber ride in an Acura TSX on Monday that they said they will never forget. They made it out without injury. The car was heavily damaged.

The Uber driver was approaching a stop light at Southwest Fourth Avenue, between Seventh and Eighth Streets, when gobs of wet concrete started to fall from a building in Miami's East Little Havana.

"We just heard a huge crash and felt stuff all over us," Crawford said.

Gaddy didn't know if that was the beginning of a building collapse, so she told her mom to jump out of the car. Concrete splattered on their shoes and hair and filled a small purse.

"We are fine," Gaddy said. "It's just a crazy story to tell."

The driver said he has been working with Uber customers for about four years. He was too shaken to talk about his damaged car. Gaddy and Crawford said they want answers from SFCS, a Hialeah-based construction company.

A Miami public service aide gave them the name of the company, saying a cylinder form designed for pouring concrete appeared to have collapsed on the 13th floor of the building. A sign at the site lists the BecGroup Services, of Coral Gables, as the general contractor.

"Coming soon. Mega Center Self Storage and Office Suites," a sign on the fence of the construction site read.

Carly Debeikes, a spokesperson for Uber, released a statement on Tuesday night.

"We have been in touch with all parties involved in the accident to check on their well being and are thankful no one was injured," Debeikes wrote.

Just last week, several parked cars outside of a Wells Fargo branch were blanketed by spilled concrete at a construction site on Alton Road, between Lincoln Road and 16th Street, in Miami Beach.

