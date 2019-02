MIAMI - The Miami Police Department Robbery Unit said it is looking for a woman was abducted on Friday night.

The woman was abducted in a vehicle described as a possible 2015 or newer model Nissan Altima bearing a paper tag, authorities said.

The incident occurred at 2345 NW 36th St. and partial numbers on the tag are either CFJ7 or CJF7.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police/Robbery Unit at 305-603-6370.



