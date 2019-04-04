Woman arrested after fatally stabbing man during argument, police say

MIAMI - A woman was arrested Wednesday after she fatally stabbed a man while they were arguing outside an apartment building in Miami, authorities said.

Arlene Elizabeth Antoine, 34, of Miami, faces a second-degree murder charge.

According to an arrest report, a witness saw Antoine and the victim, identified by relatives as Leonard Johnson, 28, arguing Wednesday morning at the apartment complex off Northwest 77th Street near North Miami Avenue a short time before Antoine stabbed the victim in the chest.

"Cuz, she stabbed me," Johnson reportedly told the witness.

The witness told detectives he then saw Antoine run away while holding a knife in her right hand.

According to the arrest report, Antoine was located by officers at a Chevron gas station on North Miami Avenue and Northwest 79th Street.

Police said Antoine claimed she had been in a sexual relationship with the victim for two months and there had been several undocumented instances of domestic violence.

Authorities said Antoine claimed she was trying to leave Johnson because she "wanted some air" and he became irate and punched her in the face -- something the witness did not say he saw.

Antoine told detectives she swung the knife around to scare Johnson but realized she had stabbed him when she saw blood, authorities said.

Johnson was found inside an apartment, where he had collapsed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



