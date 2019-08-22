Woman caught on camera stealing package from Miami home

MIAMI - A woman was captured on surveillance video Wednesday stealing a package from the front porch of a home in Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood.

The victim told Local 10 News the theft occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Ohio Street.

The video shows a woman with eyeglasses and short curly hair riding up to the home on a bicycle and taking the large package.

The victim said she believes the woman knew the package was there before the thief even rode up to the house.

According to the victim, police were notified immediately and canvassed the area but couldn't find the woman.

The victim said police believe the woman might live in the neighborhood.

Anyone with information about the woman's identity is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

