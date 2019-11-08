Woman causes, flees multiple accident scenes on SR 836

Charlotte Rankin-Higgins, 25, caused at least two accidents while traveling eastbound on SR 836 during Friday's afternoon rush hour commute.

MIAMI - Police activity impacted rush hour traffic on State Road 836 just after 5 p.m. Friday.

Charlotte Rankin-Higgins, 25, was traveling eastbound on SR 836 near 42nd Avenue when she crashed her two-door, blue Honda sedan into a white, two-door Mercedes vehicle and then fled.

Rankin-Higgins continued traveling eastbound on SR 836 toward Interstate 95 and struck a gray Dodge van, a Florida Highway Patrol spokesman said.

A Miami Beach police officer happened to be driving by and was the first law enforcement official to respond to the scene, an FHP spokesman said.

Rankin-Higgins then attempted to flee the second crash scene. She was detained after a brief struggle by the Miami Beach police officer a short time later.

FHP confirmed that Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded, however the extent of any injuries as a result of the multiple crashes is unknown.

Rankin-Higgin remains in FHP custody.

SR 836 eastbound at I-95 was forced to one lane as officers continued to investigate.

