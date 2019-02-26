Woman, child dead after fall from Brickell high-rise building

MIAMI - A woman and a 5-year-old boy are dead after they fell several stories from a high-rise condominium building Monday in Brickell, police said.

Police said the woman and the child landed in an outdoor area of the sixth floor of the Rise condominiums at Southwest Seventh Street and Miami Avenue. The building is part of the Brickell City Centre development.

Paramedics rushed the child to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he later died. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The relationship between the woman and the child was not immediately known.

