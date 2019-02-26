Woman dead, child gravely hurt after fall from Miami high-rise

MIAMI - A woman is dead and a 5-year-old boy is fighting for his life Monday after they fell several stories from a high-rise condo building in Miami's Brickell neighborhood, authorities said.

Police said the woman and the child landed in an outdoor area of the sixth floor of the Rise condominiums at Southwest 7th Street and Miami Avenue. The building is part of the Brickell City Centre development.

Paramedics rushed the child to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he was listed in critical condition. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was unclear how the child and the woman were connected.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.