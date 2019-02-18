Woman dies after being shot in Miami, police say

MIAMI - A woman has died after she was shot early Monday morning in the city of Miami, authorities confirmed.

Miami police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat said the shooting was reported around 6:50 a.m. in the area of Northwest Third Avenue and 14th Street in Miami's Overtown neighborhood.

Surveillance video shows two cars pulling into the area around 6:45 a.m.

Within seconds, someone is seen running away and a third car rounds the corner, taking off at a high rate of speed.

Sky 10 was above the scene as detectives appeared to be examining a silver handgun that was found on the ground a few blocks north of where the shooting occurred.

According to Fallat, the victim, identified only as a black female, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center by Miami Fire Rescue in critical condition. She died hours later at the hospital, police said.

A motive for the shooting is unknown.

No other details were immediately released.

