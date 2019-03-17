Woman dies after falling from car window into oncoming traffic

MIAMI - A woman was killed early Sunday along State Road 112 in Miami after she fell from her vehicle and was run over by an oncoming SUV, which left the scene of the crash.

Lt. Alejandro Camacho, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol, said a woman was driving west in Hyundai Accent on State Road 112 near Okeechobee Road around 4:30 a.m. One of her passengers, 23-year-old Mariah Logan, was hanging from the right rear window of the car as a Range Rover was driving behind the Accent.

Logan then fell out of the window and into the roadway. She was struck and killed by the Range Rover, Camacho said. The Range Rover then struck the Accent.

The driver of Range Rover, described as a British man, initially stopped but left the scene before authorities arrived, Camacho said.

The driver of the Accent and her two other passengers were not hurt in the crash. None of the women traveling in the Accent were wearing seat belts and the driver tested positive for drugs, troopers said.

