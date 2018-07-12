Woman flashes boobs at David Beckham on his way to promote Miami's soccer stadium

MIAMI - When a Miami woman noticed David Beckham was in the car next to hers, she nearly climbed out of the passenger-side window, lifted her tank top and flashed her boobs at the father of four in the middle of the street.

Beckham's star power wasn't as influential with the opponents of his soccer stadium at City Hall on Thursday. He has faced obstacles at Museum Park, Dodge Island, Little Havana and Overtown, and now at the city-owned Melreese Country Club.

Beckham visited Nicklaus Children's Hospital, hosted a World Cup watch party at the Wharf, met with the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce at the Setai and was at a rally at Regatta Park in Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood in front of dozens of fans.

"The reason why we are bringing, 'futbol,' soccer to this great city is because we believe in you guys. We believe in these young kids here. It's what is all about," Bekcham told the crowd. "No matter what, we are coming to Miami, simple as that."

On Thursday, the hope of soccer fans collided with lovers of golf and baseball at Miami City Hall. When Beckham stepped inside City Hall, Orlando "El Duque" Hernandez, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who played for the Yankees and the White Sox, was waiting along with other opponents.

The Cuban-born baseball star said he is against having the stadium at Melreese Country Club because it would uproot the First Tee program. Beckham fan Scott Newson said the program can just move to another golf course.

Aside from the opponents of the 25,000-seat stadium, Beckham was also dealing with the possibility that construction workers could find toxic ash when they dig around the Melreese golf course, according to the Miami New Times. It's unclear who would have to pay for the cost of the clean up.

Beckham's group claims the $1 billion project can generate some $44 million in revenue for the city. The project also includes 600,000 square feet of space for restaurants and bars, 400000 square feet of office space, a hotel with 700 rooms and 110 acres of green space.

