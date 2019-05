MIAMI - A woman was stabbed Monday morning in downtown Miami.

Miami police were called to a stabbing on Northwest Fourth Street near Northwest Fifth Avenue.

A trail of blood could be seen leading from a nearby church to the middle of Northwest Fourth Street, where the woman was found.

She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

Police said the victim was not cooperating with investigators.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.