Woman in critical condition after being shot in Miami, police say

MIAMI - A woman is in critical condition after she was shot early Monday morning in the city of Miami, authorities confirmed.

Miami police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat said the shooting was reported around 6:50 a.m. in the area of Northwest Third Avenue and 14th Street.

According to Fallat, the victim, identified only as a black female, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center by Miami Fire Rescue.

She remains in critical condition at the hospital.

A motive for the shooting is unknown.

No other details were immediately released.

