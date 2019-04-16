Woman in stable condition after being shot in Miami

MIAMI - A woman is in stable condition after she was shot Tuesday afternoon in Miami, authorities said.

According to Miami police Officer Kiara Delva, officers were flagged down shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 54th Street.

The victim was taken by Miami Fire Rescue personnel to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition, Delva said.

Local 10 News reporter Janine Stanwood was at the scene as a gray Nissan Maxima with bullet holes was parked at the Exxon gas station.

People at a nearby Auto Zone told Stanwood they didn't hear or see the shooting.

No other details were immediately released.

