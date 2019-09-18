Woman involved in highway shooting: 'I thought if I stay in this car, I'm gonna die'

MIAMI - A frightening story of survival for a woman who suddenly found herself being shot at while traveling on a busy highway.

Local 10 spoke exclusively with the woman who said she was the passenger in a gray Infiniti that was shot at on I-95 Monday afternoon.

"After I saw that I was shot and bleeding, all I was worrying about was saving my life," said the woman, who asked not to be identified.

She said a white SUV that looked like a newer-model Range Rover cut her and her boyfriend off near the southbound Northwest 151st Street exit. A passenger in the SUV then pointed a gun out the window, she said, and started shooting.

"I thought if I stay in this car, I’m gonna die. Because the bullets keep coming. So what I did was, I jump out a moving car onto the highway into oncoming traffic,” she said.

The woman said a good Samaritan stopped to render aid and drove her to Jackson North.

Her boyfriend, identified as Brandon Telemaque, then followed.

But Miami-Dade police said Telemaque’s gray Infiniti matched the description of a car involved in a robbery a day earlier.

When detectives noticed the car in the hospital parking lot, they began investigating.

Telemaque was taken into custody and charged with armed robbery.

His girlfriend said she knew nothing about the robbery. She is now recovering from road rash, burns and a wound in her hand where she was shot.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.