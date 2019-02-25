Woman killed amid police chase remembered as loving mother

MIAMI - Family members have identified the woman who was struck and killed by a stolen car that was fleeing police.

They said Noelle Lazure was in Liberty City Sunday afternoon attending a co-workers funeral when she was hit. They described Lazure as an exceptional mother and a beautiful person

Officer Michael Vega, a spokesman for the Miami Police Department, said late Saturday the Miami-Dade Police Department issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for a maroon or red Hyundai Elantra that was stolen in an armed carjacking. On Sunday afternoon, Vega said the same vehicle was used in an armed robbery in Miami's Allapattah neighborhood.

Just before 5 p.m., officers spotted the Elantra in Miami's Liberty City section and began pursuing the car, Vega said. During the chase, the Elantra ran a red light at Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest 58th Street, striking a car driven by an off-duty Miami police officer, Vega said.

The Elantra sped away and then struck Lazure, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Lazure's body was thrown 10 feet off the ground according to eyewitnesses.

The Elantra then flipped over and struck three parked cars. Vega said three police officers were hurt as they tried to remove the four suspects from the car. Vega said the officers found at least three guns inside the car.

Two of the suspects -- juveniles -- appeared in court on Monday. They are facing charges of armed robbery, possession of a firearm and trespassing.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.