Woman killed in Miami hit-and-run crash

MIAMI - A driver struck a woman Monday night near Miami's Graceland Memorial Park North cemetery and left the scene, police said.

Officers were called to investigate the crash about 8:30 p.m. on Southwest Eighth Street at Southwest 44th Avenue in Miami's Flagami neighborhood.

Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said the pedestrian was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where she later died.

A worker at the nearby Valero gas station said the woman had been shopping there and was crossing the street before she was struck by a black car.

Witnesses said the impact sent the woman flying into the air. She landed on a white car and then the ground.

Her belongings were still lying on the street about 11:30 p.m.

