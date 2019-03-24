Woman killed, man wounded in early morning shooting in Overtown

MIAMI - A woman was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Miami's Overtown neighborhood, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Miami Police Department said officers found the victims with gunshot wounds around 1:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Northwest First Avenue.

Paramedics transported the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where the woman died. The man's condition was not disclosed.

Police said both victims were in their 50s.

