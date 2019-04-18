Woman robbed leaving her home in Allapattah, police say

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for a man who robbed a woman Monday outside her home in Miami's Allapattah's neighborhood.

Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said the man stole the woman's handbag from the front seat of her car around 1:30 p.m. as she closed the gate to her property in the 3100 block of Northwest 16th Street. The bag contained an iPhone 6S, credit cards and her driver's license, Delva said.

The woman tried to grab the bag and stop the man from fleeing but she was unsuccessful, Delva said. The robber was able to escape to a waiting dark-colored Nissan Altima. The incident was recorded by the homeowner's security camera.

Sometime later, the robber attempted to use the woman's credit card at a Footlocker store in the 8100 block of Northwest 27th Avenue.

Police described the robber as a black man in his 20s who is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He is cleanshaven and has a medium build.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Miami Police Department's Robbery Unit at 305-603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS

