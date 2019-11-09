Woman shot while sleeping in Overtown apartment

MIAMI - A woman is recovering in a hospital after she was shot in the arm while sleeping.

the shooting happened in Miami's Overtown neighborhood early Saturday morning.

The bullets came through the window of her second story apartment, located at Town Park Village on Northwest 4th Avenue near 17th Street.

Neighbors say they heard five gunshots around 4 a.m.

The victim's grandson told Local 10 News she is in stable condition at the hospital and is undergoing surgery.

He said this appears to be a random shooting, and he hopes police find the assailant.

No arrests have been made.

