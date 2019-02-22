Woman wanted for questioning in theft of more than $500,000 worth of watches

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for a woman who they said is wanted for questioning in connection with the theft of more than $500,000 worth of watches.

Surveillance video released Friday shows the woman in the elevator of an apartment building with a man.

The video shows her wearing a black dress and high heels. She is later seen in the elevator wrapped in a blanket and carrying her shoes. The same man was with her in the elevator.

Further details about the watch thefts have not been released.

Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the woman to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6030. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Burglary detectives need assistance in identifying and locating the female seen on the video below. She is wanted for questioning in the theft of over $500,000 in watches. If you know who she is please contact us immediately at 305-603-6030. pic.twitter.com/TOs1SRI15C — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 22, 2019

