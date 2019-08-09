Wounded man drives away after shooting in Miami

MIAMI - A man was shot early Friday in Miami and then drove himself for help.

Miami police spokeswoman Kiara Delva said officers found the wounded man along Northwest Sixth Court shortly after 3 a.m.

The car had several bullet holes in the windows and driver's side door.

An employee at a nearby 7-Eleven said he saw the man stumble out of the bullet-riddled car and collapse to the ground.

Paramedics arrived and took the wounded man to a hospital.



