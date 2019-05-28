Yacht docked at Bayside Marketplace catches fire

MIAMI - A yacht docked at Bayside Marketplace caught fire Tuesday morning in downtown Miami.

Miami Department of Fire-Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll Jr. said firefighters arrived to Pier 2 just after 8 a.m. after they saw light smoke coming from the rear of the cabin.

The firefighters were conducting their morning details when they spotted the smoke, Carroll said.

He said the doors of the boat were locked as firefighters were looking for occupants and the smoke soon became heavier.

Additional firefighters were called and used cutting tools to gain access into the yacht, Carroll said.

The 69-foot yacht was called "Sarah Smiles" and is registered in Boca Raton.

Nobody was inside the yacht.

A view from Sky 10 showed firefighters working to extinguish the fire.

Carroll said the fire has since been extinguished and no other vessels were damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.