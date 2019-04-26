Young man accidentally shot in arm in Miami, police say

MIAMI - A young man was accidentally shot in the arm Friday morning in Miami, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported at a home at 28 NW 24th Ave.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 10:45 a.m. as a group of people were sitting on the ground outside the home.

Police blocked off the area with crime scene tape as they investigated the shooting. Authorities said it appears the gun was accidentally discharged.

According to Miami police, the victim was taken by Miami Fire Rescue officials to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

No other details were immediately known.

