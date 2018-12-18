Young Men's Preparatory Academy student accused of posting online threat

MIAMI - Black metal fencing surrounds Young Men's Preparatory Academy in Miami, but some students there said they still didn't feel safe Tuesday.

"Everybody was nervous this morning. They had to check us. They checked our bags," student Joshua Escalan said.

Escalan said he called his mother to take him home after a social media threat was made against students and staff at the school.

"I heard this kid. He said that someone was going to shoot up the school," Escalan said.

The threats were made Monday night on Instagram.

The person who made them posted a picture of a gun and put a color-coded dot on nearly every student and staff member in the yearbook -- red for his targets, yellow for those who should stay out of the way and green for those who would be safe.

The picture of the gun included a haunting message that read, "Y'all keep playing with me. Wait till tomorrow, y'all will drop dead."

Student arrested following hoax threat @YMPA_LIONS. Parents, I urge you to continue to speak to your children about the consequences of posting messages of a threatening nature or that can disrupt the educational environment. Hoax threats dealt with to the full extent of law. https://t.co/oXx6tbGEPO — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) December 18, 2018

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho took to Twitter to assure everyone there would be extra police presence at the school.

The school district said the student in question has been arrested and told authorities he was just playing around.

But the district said they have a zero tolerance policy for these kind of threats.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.