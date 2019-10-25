Miami's 3 best spots to score chicken on the cheap

Craving chicken?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable chicken spots in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. House Of Wings

photo: nelson v./yelp

Topping the list is House of Wings. Located at 1039 N.W. Third Ave. in Overtown, the Caribbean spot, which offers chicken wings and seafood, is the highest-rated low-priced chicken spot in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 193 reviews on Yelp.

We looked there for an overview of House of Wings. "We began in Coconut Grove in 2003 and have since moved to historic Overtown," according to the history section of the business's Yelp profile.

The business is known for its spicy and sweet sauces, ranging from citrus island breeze to one named after former President Barack Obama. "We offer 60 different flavors of wings and delicious Caribbean seafood," it notes on Yelp in the section about specialties.

2. Natural Chicken Grill

Photo: andrea p./Yelp

Next up is Natural Chicken Grill, situated at 275 N.E. 18th St., Suite 108. With four stars out of 168 reviews on Yelp, the chicken shop, which offers salads, wraps and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option.

If you're hungry for more, we found these details about Natural Chicken Grill. "World famous chicken chops with yellow rice and curry sauce," the business states in the specialties section of its Yelp profile.

3. Snappers Fish & Chicken

Liberty City's Snappers Fish & Chicken, located at 5330 N.W. 17th Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly spot to score chicken wings and more four stars out of 29 reviews.

If you're looking for more, we found these details about Snappers Fish & Chicken.

"Since 2004, our first one was open in Pompano Beach and for the past 12 years, we have opened 14 locations successfully. Serving our community great food," per the history section of its Yelp profile.

