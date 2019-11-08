Miami's 4 best spots for budget-friendly tacos

Got a hankering for tacos?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable taco spots in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Caja Caliente

Photo: Caja Caliente/Yelp

Topping the list is Caja Caliente. Located at 2634 N.E. Second Ave., the food truck and Cuban spot, which offers tacos and more, is the highest-rated cheap taco spot in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 329 reviews on Yelp.

If you're hungry for more, we found these details about Caja Caliente.

"April 1st of 2016 Caja Caliente was born with a passion for home cooked meals made by abuelo and abuela, and the drive to bring it to the local community. We love tacos and, for that reason, we decided to make Cuban tacos with our family recipes," per the history section of the eatery's Yelp profile.

2. Mi Rinconcito Mexicano

Next up is Little Havana's Mi Rinconcito Mexicano, situated at 1961 S.W. Eighth St. With four stars out of 721 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score tacos has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option.

Yelper Ashley B. wrote, "Start off with freshly made chips and spicy salsa which are great. Of course, this is authentic so the menu is in Spanish (there are English descriptions underneath each dish)..I ordered a margarita along with chicken enchiladas. My fiancé ordered chicken tacos. Everything was delicious and came out fast!"

3. Taco Chido

Photo: rafa a./Yelp

Taco Chido, located at 2901 N.E. Second Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable spot to score tacos and more four stars out of 40 reviews.

The site has lots more information on Taco Chido.

"A Mexican taqueria with an urban vibe," according to the specialties section of its Yelp profile. "Free parking and the best tacos in town, including a couple of vegan options! We open late on weekends."

4. Tacos The Fury

Photo: liliana g./Yelp

Tacos The Fury, a spot to score tacos and more in Little Havana, is another much-loved, affordable go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 25 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1643 S.W. Eighth St. to see for yourself.

Yelper Mariana M., wrote, "I must say these are my new favorite Al Pastor tacos in town. They are surprisingly good considering they don't have the trompo. They manage to serve them crispy—just like I like them—with onion, cilantro and chunks of pineapple. They have green and red salsas, both pretty good. My husband had the Tripa tacos and absolutely loved them."

