Miami's 4 best spots to score low-priced Mexican food

In search of a new favorite Mexican spot on a budget?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Mexican restaurants around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Xochimex Cantina Grill

Photo: Lisa R./Yelp

Topping the list is Xochimex Cantina Grill. Located at 5761 N.W. Seventh St. in Flagami, the Tex-Mex and Mexican spot is the highest-rated affordable restaurant of its kind in Miami, boasting four stars out of 89 reviews on Yelp.

At this family-owned and operated eatery, customize your burritos, tacos, quesadillas and rice bowls with proteins, veggies and other toppings, as well as salsas like pico de gallo, mango and peach. Complement your meal with beer, sangrias or Jarritos Mexican soda, then try the fried cheesecake for dessert.

2. The Taco Stand

Photo: Maria A./Yelp

Next up is The Taco Stand, situated at 313 N.W. 25th St. With 4.5 stars out of 496 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

Inside, walls with graffiti art give this spot an urban vibe. Favorite menu items include Mexican street corn and the nopales, al pastor and pescado tacos. Choose salsas that match your desired heat level, such as spicy habanero to medium cilantro.

3. Taqueria Viva México

Photo: Peter Z./Yelp

Little Havana's Taqueria Viva México, located at 502 S.W. 12th Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive Mexican spot 4.5 stars out of 410 reviews.

Offering tripe, lengua and chicharrón tacos, the taqueria takes the salsa bar concept to another level — stocked with sauces, onions, cilantro and limes, it's brought out to your table.

4. El Taquito

Photo: MOe P./Yelp

And then there's El Taquito, a local favorite with four stars out of 266 reviews. Stop by 3410 Main Highway to hit up the Mexican spot next time you're in the mood for cheap eats.

Courtesy of owners Osvaldo and his wife Angie, this spot is known for its green enchiladas, reports Miami New Times. Three tortillas are filled with your choice of protein (chicken, ham or pork), rolled up and then topped with salsa verde and cheese.

