Miami's 4 top spots for cheap coffee

Got a hankering for coffee?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable coffee sources in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. Atlantis Cafe

Photo: libna f./Yelp



Topping the list is downtown's Atlantis Cafe, situated at 12 N.W. First St. With five stars out of 124 reviews on Yelp, the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee and tea and sandwiches, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

2. La Colada Gourmet

Photo: maxwell c./Yelp

Little Havana's La Colada Gourmet, located at 1518 S.W. Eighth St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable chocolatier and shop, which offers coffee and tea and more, five stars out of 106 reviews.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about La Colada Gourmet.

"Gourmet coffee, artisan chocolate, art and boutique," it notes on Yelp in the section about specialties.

3. Enriqueta's Sandwich Shop

Photo: vicola a./Yelp



Enriqueta's Sandwich Shop, a Cuban spot that offers sandwiches, coffee and tea and more, is another cheap go-to, with four stars out of 311 Yelp reviews. Head over to 186 N.E. 29th St. to see for yourself.

4. Prat Coffee Bar

Photo: Marianne d./Yelp



Over in Flagami, check out Prat Coffee Bar, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 87 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee and tea and sandwiches, by heading over to 4315 N.W. Seventh St.

If you're looking for more, we found these details about Prat Coffee Bar.

"[It's a family owned restaurant" the business notes in the history section of its Yelp profile.

